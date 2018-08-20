Moderate to heavy rain likely in 48 hrs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains continued to lash the districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, as new low pressure was formed in the Bay of Bengal. Moderate to Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts. Also, light to moderate rains are likely to occur in Rayalaseema for the next 48 hours. In the next 24 hours, the low pressure is likely to get strengthened.

According to IMD, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal­ and Odisha coasts, a Low-Pressure Area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.

Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards. It is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours. Also, adding to the above low pressure area, a cyclonic circulation lies over North Interior Karnataka and neighbourhood at 7.6 km above mean sea level, resulting in light to moderate showers in Rayalaseema in the next 24-48 hours.

Meanwhile, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and Indian Ocean Forecast System (INDOFOS) issued heavy wind alert. Under the influence of depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and intense monsoon conditions, strong surface winds with a velocity of 45-50 kmph from westerly direction are likely along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh. The sea is expected to be rough and fishermen were warned against venturing into the sea.

Speaking to TNIE, weather forecasting officer from IMD, K Naga Ratna said, “Currently the monsoon winds are quite active and the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal region turned into a depression, as a consequence of which heavy rains will take place in coastal districts. The depression might weaken or strengthen in the next 24 hours. However, a new low pressure is likely to be formed by August 18. Due to active circulation of winds over the north Bay of Bengal, there will be moderate to heavy rains in the next 48 hours.”

Meanwhile, with heavy rains lashing the upper catchment areas of Krishna river for the past few days, heavy inflows are expected to reach Prakasam Barrage. Water resources department official said that 45,000 cusecs of water is expected from Wyra and other rivers from Telangana. On Sunday, the officials opened 10 crest gates of the barrage to let out over 11,000 cusecs.

Due to heavy inflow into Tammileru reservoir in Chatrai mandal, officials are planning to release over 6,000 cusecs of water from Monday morning.

