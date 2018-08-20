Only CBI probe will reveal the role of Chandrababu Naidu in illegal mining case: YSRC chief Jagan 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy has alleged that the State government handed over the illegal mining case in Palnadu area of Guntur district to CID only to manipulate the case and project it as a minor issue. He demanded that the Chief Minister hand over the mining case to the CBI or any other Central agency.

In a message posted on his Twitter account on Sunday, Jagan said as evident from the satellite pictures since 2014, one crore metric tonnes of mineral wealth was looted through illegal mining in the State. Jagan said illegal mining in Palnadu was only a tip of the iceberg.

“What would happen if CID investigates the case as it is in Naidu’s hands? Here, one should remember the comments of Naidu when he got caught in audio and video tapes while trying to purchase an MLA during Telangana MLC election with his black money. At that time, Naidu had said if Telangana has ACB, he too has ACB, if they have CID, he too has CID and if they have a DGP, he too has a DGP,” the YSRC chief said.

If such a CID starts probe into Palnadu illegal mining case, what would be the outcome, he asked. Only an investigation by CBI will bring out real facts and the role of Chinna Babu and Pedda Babu in the case, he asserted.