Youth goes missing as boat capsizes

Nalla Buchi Maheswara Rao (20), a milk vendor from Kamini village went missing when a country boat capsized at Gurajapulanka in Mummidivaram mandal on Monday. 

Published: 21st August 2018

KAKINADA: Nalla Buchi Maheswara Rao (20), a milk vendor from Kamini village went missing when a country boat capsized at Gurajapulanka in Mummidivaram mandal on Monday. According to police, about 20 people, comprising farmers and daily- wage workers, were trying to return from Gurajapulanka to K a m i n i when the b o a t capsized.

In spite of official warni n g against operation of boats on the canal, they undertook the journey because of their pressing need to attend to their work. According to reports, some of the passengers themselves volunteered to paddle the boat though they lack experience. The boat almost reached the shore when it came in collision with the overhanging branch of a tree and overturned.

