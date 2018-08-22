Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP to expose ‘corrupt’ Telugu Desam Party, keep distance from YSR Congress

BJP national secretary and joint in-charge of AP affairs Sunil V Deodhar on Tuesday directed party cadre to work hard with an aim of forming BJP government in the State after the 2019 elections.

Published: 22nd August 2018

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar addressing BJP meeting in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP national secretary and joint in-charge of AP affairs Sunil V Deodhar on Tuesday directed party cadre to work hard with an aim of forming BJP government in the State after the 2019 elections. He was speaking at an internal meeting of the party here to discuss political strategy to be followed in the coming days.

“Both the ruling TDP and Opposition YSRC are looting the State with corrupt practices. The BJP must move ahead with a determination to save the State from these two parties. To achieve our target, the party should be strengthened from booth level and everyone should put maximum efforts to achieve the target in the next elections,” Deodhar said.

Deodhar had played an important role in party’s massive victory in the recent Tripura polls, ending two decades of CPM-led Left Front rule in the northeastern State. Later, he has been appointed as joint in-charge of AP.

The meeting unanimously agreed to take ‘anti-TDP stand’ aggressively in the next elections. Leaders alleged that the TDP government was working against the BJP through the Union government is supporting the State in all possible ways.

“Corruption of the TDP government reached its peak and CM Chandrababu became ‘Chandala Babu’ now. All the TDP leaders are neck deep in corruption. We must reveal all the corruption of the TDP government to the people. We should devise a strong ‘tit-for-tat’ campaign against TDP government,” a leader said.

Interestingly, the party leaders also opined that the party will maintain a distance from main Opposition YSRC as its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is continuing his criticism of the BJP in the special category status (SCS) issue. In the recent Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections also, the YSRC opposed the BJP candidate and stayed away from voting.

On the other hand, some party leaders supported the idea of taking the support of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.Several main leaders of  the party including MP K Hari Babu, MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, MLC PVN Madhav, senior leaders PV Chalapathi Rao, T Subburami Reddy, SKV Raju, Prakash Reddy, Rajakumari, former mayor Pulusu Janardhana Rao and others participated in the meeting.
BJP city president M Nagendra presided over the meeting.

