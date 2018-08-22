Home States Andhra Pradesh

SVBC to get state-of-the-art studio worth Rs 22 crore soon

Works likely to be completed by this year-end; it will have facility for live streaming of events

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The TTD authorities are building a state-of-the-art studio and broadcasting TV station for Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) at Alipiri. The works are in progress and are likely to be completed by this year-end.

Pre-production and post-production work can be done at the studio. The studio will also have the facility for live streaming of events. Initially, the estimated cost of the project was `10 crore and was later revised to `22 crore.

“The project cost has increased after adding the latest transmission equipment, bulk data transfer tools, real-time data receiving facility, huge data storage bank etc. We have prepared a revised budget proposal and sent it to higher authorities,” said TTD Joint Executive Officer Pola Bhaskar. The studio will be equipped with all modern facilities to record songs and video.

“At any point of time around 10 production houses can use our raw footage to go on air. We have also mythological costumes to produce serials,” explained TTD Joint Executive Officer Pola Bhaskar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games