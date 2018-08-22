SVBC to get state-of-the-art studio worth Rs 22 crore soon

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The TTD authorities are building a state-of-the-art studio and broadcasting TV station for Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) at Alipiri. The works are in progress and are likely to be completed by this year-end.

Pre-production and post-production work can be done at the studio. The studio will also have the facility for live streaming of events. Initially, the estimated cost of the project was `10 crore and was later revised to `22 crore.

“The project cost has increased after adding the latest transmission equipment, bulk data transfer tools, real-time data receiving facility, huge data storage bank etc. We have prepared a revised budget proposal and sent it to higher authorities,” said TTD Joint Executive Officer Pola Bhaskar. The studio will be equipped with all modern facilities to record songs and video.

“At any point of time around 10 production houses can use our raw footage to go on air. We have also mythological costumes to produce serials,” explained TTD Joint Executive Officer Pola Bhaskar.