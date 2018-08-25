Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan ReddyJagan takes leaf out of Mahesh flick

Inspired from the recent blockbuster movies’, YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday in a  cinematic style assured the public of redressing all their grievances.

Published: 25th August 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Inspired from the recent blockbusters ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ and ‘Baahubali - The Conclusion’, YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday in a  cinematic style assured the public of redressing all their grievances. During a public meeting as part of his  Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Yelamanchili, Jagan like a demagogue, started his address with “Jagan ane nenu.. mee andariki maata isthunnanu”, which means “I’m Jagan... Giving you my promise”, which drew a huge applause.

However, Jagan’s speech didn’t last long as heavy rain disrupted the meeting.  Thousands of people thronged his meeting held on the 244th day of Praja Sankalpa Yarta. He was dramatic in his short speech and promised to sort out people’s problems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSR Congress YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat