YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan ReddyJagan takes leaf out of Mahesh flick

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Inspired from the recent blockbusters ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ and ‘Baahubali - The Conclusion’, YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday in a cinematic style assured the public of redressing all their grievances. During a public meeting as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Yelamanchili, Jagan like a demagogue, started his address with “Jagan ane nenu.. mee andariki maata isthunnanu”, which means “I’m Jagan... Giving you my promise”, which drew a huge applause.

However, Jagan’s speech didn’t last long as heavy rain disrupted the meeting. Thousands of people thronged his meeting held on the 244th day of Praja Sankalpa Yarta. He was dramatic in his short speech and promised to sort out people’s problems.