Limited stay for ‘self-donors’ at Tirumala shrine

As Salakatla Brahmotsavams and Navaratri Brahmotsavams are scheduled in September and October, accommodation booking at Tirumala has been enabled through online only to self-donors.

26th August 2018

By Express News Service

The booking option will be disabled for others during the two Brahmotsavams under the Cottage Donor Management System (CDMS).  Even for self-donors, the booking option will be disabled from September 15 to 17 and from October 12 to 14 in view of Garuda Seva during the two Brahmotsavams.

Self-donors who have a single room or two rooms in the same building are permitted to avail of accommodation in any of the two days continuously once at a time avoiding the blockage dates. The donors are requested to make note of the above changes.

