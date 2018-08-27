Left parties, Jana Sena to fight 2019 elections together

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Leaders of Left parties on Sunday exuded confidence that the Jana Sena Party (JSP), CPI and CPM would together form an alternative to the ruling TDP and Opposition YSRC in the 2019 elections.

CPI State general secretary K Ramakrishna said the three parties would fight the 2019 elections together and that they were open to working with other political parties for the State’s welfare. CPM State general secretary P Madhu said that the coming together of the Left parties and the Jana Sena was a new chapter in State politics.

Speaking at ‘Samara Sankharavam’, a public meeting demanding action to solve the civic problems here on Sunday, Ramakrishna confirmed that the Communist parties would fight the elections with the Jana Sena.

He also defended the Communist parties’ decision to hitch their wagons to Pawan Kalyan’s JSP.

“A lot of people are asking ask why we are working with the JSP, which is a new party. We are doing so as it is a new party. Chandrababu Naidu and Jaganmohan Reddy did nothing for the State. Both of them are involved in scams. The TDP and the YSRC are just opponents in politics, but they are one and the same on corruption front,” he said. He also lashed out at the BJP-led NDA for “failing” to protect the interests of the State.

“People had no choice other than TDP and YSRC. Now, a third player — Jana Sena-CPI-CPM — has entered the scene. No such significant development has happened in State politics in the last 15 years. Many Communists have sacrificed their lives for the people. Now, we found support of Pawan Kalyan to our fight,” Madhu observed.