Four-year-old kidnapped, let off in hours in Kadapa district

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The kidnap of a four-year-old schoolboy in Ramapuram village of Rayachoti mandal in Kadapa district ended on a happy note when the boy was left unharmed by kidnappers on Monday evening, just few hours after he was abducted.

DSP Nagaraju said T Reddy Deepak, the son of Reddaiah and Lavanya, was taken away from his playschool around 3.45 pm by a man who claimed he had been sent by the boy’s parents.

“One hour later, the parents, who were frantically searching for the boy, got a call from the kidnapper demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom. The petrified parents lodged a complaint with Rayachoti Police.

“As the search for the kidnapper was on, we received a call from the parents saying the boy was left unharmed at the house by someone. We have registered a case and are investigating,” the DSP explained.

