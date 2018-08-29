Doctor cuts open man’s healthy leg, leaves fractured untouched

Home States Andhra Pradesh

On Sunday, Narasimhulu’s friend who works as a doctor at SVIMS visited him and realised that the operation was performed on the unaffected leg.

Published: 29th August 2018

File Image for Representational Purposes.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Doctors of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams-run Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for Disabled (BIRRD) operated on the healthy leg of a 26-year-old who had suffered a fracture in an accident.  

The botched surgery took place on Saturday and came to light on Tuesday when BIRRD director G Jagadeesh informed TTD Board chairman P Sudhakar Yadav that the PG student who performed the surgery had been suspended.

Venkata Narasimhulu of Mydukur in Kadapa district was seriously injured in a road mishap on Friday. He suffered fractures on his right leg and ribs. Narasimhulu’s family admitted him to the institute on the recommendation of the TTD board chairman, with whom they are acquainted.

A PG student (whose name has been withheld by BIRRD) performed the surgery on Saturday. On Sunday, Narasimhulu’s friend who works as a doctor at SVIMS visited him and realised that the operation was performed on the unaffected leg.

The issue was immediately taken to the notice of higher authorities of BIRRD. The youngster’s family took the matter to the notice of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s chairman.During a TTD Board meeting on Tuesday, BIRRD director Jagadeesh said action had been taken against the student and surgery would soon be performed on the fractured leg of the accident victim.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam board chairman Sudhakar Yadav said action had been taken against the PG student who botched up the surgery.Yadav added that he had paid a visit to the patient at the hospital. “We will take necessary measures to ensure that Narasimhulu is properly operated upon and recovers,” he said.

