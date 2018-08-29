Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC seeks white paper from AP government

Veligonda project, which is considered as the lifeline to drought-hit Prakasam district, is still pending owing to an inconsistent stand of the State government, it alleged.

By Express News Service

Opposition YSRCP has demanded that the State government release a white paper on the delay of the Veligonda project in Prakasam District. Veligonda project, which is considered as the lifeline to drought-hit Prakasam district, is still pending owing to an inconsistent stand of the State government, it alleged.

The project is mired in charges of kickbacks, favouritism and delay in execution, fumed former MP Subba Reddy while addressing a public meeting at Veligonda project site, marking the conclusion of his padayatra which he embarked from August 14. He said the project, once completed, would provide irrigation water to 459,000 acres of land.

