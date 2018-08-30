Feels like emergency again, says Kalyan Rao

By Express News Service

ONGOLE/VIJAYAWADA: Revolutionary writer and Association State leader G Kalyan Rao felt that there is again a period of undeclared emergency in the country under BJP-led NDA Government. While speaking to media persons in Ongole on Wednesday, he condemned the arrest of Virasam leader Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira.

Describing it as an unprecedented and oppressive move of Central Government, he compared the current situation with that of the situation during the Emergency. Stating that fake cases were foisted against Varavara Rao and others, the RWAS leader said it shows BJP and its affiliated organisations are planning to kill the Left leaders, journalists and leaders of people’s organisations, which are championing the rights of the people and striving to save the democracy in the country.

Kalyan Rao demanded immediate release of Varavara Rao and others and withdrawal of cases foisted against them. CPI state leader Nalluri Venkateswarlu, Jwala Anjaiah (CPM)and Ch Sudhakar of OPDR and others were present.

Varavara Rao to be brought back to hyderabad from Pune today

Hyderabad: Revolutionary writer Varavara Rao will be brought back to Hyderabad from Pune by an early morning flight on Thursday, following Supreme Court order on Wednesday that he should be placed under house arrest. Hyderabad city police will provide the required bandobust at his Jawaharnagar residence during his house arrest. Speaking to Express, nephew of Varavara Rao and senior journalist N Venugopal said, “Varavara Rao’s daughter spoke with the Pune police over phone and they informed her that he will be brought by the 4:20 am Indigo flight from Pune.” Till Wednesday night there was no clear information as to how Rao will be brought to Hyderabad as there were speculations that he will be brought by road