1,500 dengue cases in Visakhapatnam district till August, 800 in July

Published: 31st August 2018 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Malaria

The number of cases in July was 800 and this month it is almost 600.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dengue cases continue to rise in the district, especially in rural and Agency areas.
According to a report submitted by district health officials, a total number of 1,500 cases were identified in the district from January till date. Most of the cases are reported from rural and Agency areas while the number has come down in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits. On Thursday, 19 dengue positive cases were reported and majority of them were from rural and semi-urban areas.  While the number of cases has shown a decline in plain areas, they are still being reported from villages where hygienic conditions fail to be maintained.

Many of the patients from PHCs and private hospitals are being referred to King George Hospital (KGH).
Health officials blame the residents for storing old tyres,  pots and unused things in the surroundings, which become dengue larvae points. Reports say that around 1,500 dengue positive cases were reported so far this year. The number of cases in July was 800 and this month it is almost 600.

“Due to the shortage of staff, we are unable to manage every village. There are many residents who store unused materials outside, despite our awareness campaigns. However, we have asked the Saadhikara Mitras, Asha workers and youth to form teams to educate villagers,” said Kalyan Prasad, epidemiologist for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

