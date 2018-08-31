Home States Andhra Pradesh

Decline in groundwater level worries people of villages along Pennar river

To prevent seepage of seawater, irrigation authorities are planning to release water from Nellore barrage to the coastal belt, downstream Pennar River.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:38 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Majority of people residing in habitations along the Pennar river in the district are worried over the depletion of groundwater level. As people are tapping groundwater in a big way, officials are worried over possible seepage of seawater into the vacuum of coastal areas.

To prevent seepage of seawater, irrigation authorities are planning to release water from Nellore barrage to the coastal belt, downstream Pennar River.The district has received 77.1 mm rainfall against normal of 174.3 mm this season with a deficit of 55.8 per cent. In 2017, the district received 815.3 mm rainfall against normal of 1,069.6 mm with a deficit of 24.4 rainfall. It received only 361.9 mm against normal rainfall of 1,008.3 mm with  64 per cent deficit in 2016.

Meagre water flow downstream Pennar river and connected delta canals in the coastal belt in the last three years is due to the ongoing works of Nellore barrage, which is also one of the reasons for the steep decline in groundwater level in the region.

Villages in the Pennar catchment area have been facing severe water crisis due to depletion of groundwater level. Hence, irrigation authorities are planning to release water from Nellore barrage to the coastal belt from Somasila reservoir downstream Pennar.

According to official sources, the average groundwater level in the district in August is 11.05 metres.
The water availability is 19.667 tmc as against 77.987 FRL in Somasila reservoir and 4.3 tmc in Kandaleru reservoir.

“Groundwater level in Balaji Nagar and also in some areas has declined. No measures have been taken by the civic authorities to increase the groundwater level. Authorities have to keep water in Sarvepalli canal for a few days to increase the groundwater level in Balaji Nagar and other localities. “TDP leaders in the city are only interested in sharing commissions in contracts,” said YSR Congress MLA P Anil Kumar Yadav. Officials concerned are also alarmed about withering crops and scarcity of drinking water in the Pennar area.

Officials of Telugu Ganga Project said that they are in need of additional water to continue the water supply to Tirupati as well as other towns in Nellore and parts of Chittoor district in the coming months.

Water problem

Average groundwater level in August 11.05 metres
Water availability in Somasila reservoir - 19.667 tmc
Kandaleru reservoir - 4.3 tmc
Rainfall received - 77.1 mm
Normal rainfall - 174.3 mm
Deficit 55.8 per cent

