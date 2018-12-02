Home States Andhra Pradesh

21 cases reported in Anantapur in two months

The rising swine flu cases in the district is sending shivers down the spine of everyone and has put the health department on tenterhooks. 

Published: 02nd December 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

The swine flu ward at the Government General Hospital in Anantapur | Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : The rising swine flu cases in the district is sending shivers down the spine of everyone and has put the health department on tenterhooks.    In the last two months alone, 21 cases of swine flu have been reported from different parts of Anantapur. Of them, five are children, who are currently undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital. 

The first swine flu case in the district was reported on October 10. The number of cases being reported at government hospitals, is increasing day by day. It is suspected that there might be more swine flu cases as several of them go unreported like in case of other diseases. 

According to sources in the health department,  seven women and five children are being treated for swine flu at the Government General Hospital after being diagnosed with H1N1 virus in the last two weeks. 
The swine flu cases were reported from Obuladevaracheruvu, Narpala, Singanamala, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Anantapur rural and other mandals.  The data clearly shows that swine flu has spread to most parts of the district, causing a severe concern to the health officials. 

According to government hospital doctors, all the patients got infected with swine flu when they visited other places.“With the increasing number of swine flu cases, we have alerted the people and started promoting awareness among them about symptoms of the disease and precautions need to be taken to protect themselves from H1N1 influenza. So far, we have conducted 436 medical camps in the district. After identifying swine flu positive cases, we are also treating the family members of patients as a precautionary measure,” said Dr Anil Kumar, District Medical and Health Officer.  

The health department has also taken up an awareness campaign at bus stands and railway stations to check the spread of swine flu. High fever, cold with running nose, throat infection, headache, shivering, cough and body pains are symptoms of swine flu. People with such symptoms are advised to undergo medical examination. “We have put all the hospitals in the district on alert and hope that the situation will return to normal at the earliest,” the DMHO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp