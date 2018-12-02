Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP ACB hits back at CBI, defends action against excise official

Lokesh met the DSP personally at the latter’s office along with the voice record (recorded on November 23).

Published: 02nd December 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

CBI_Headquarters

Image of CBI Headquarters for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took exception to the AP State Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) move to trap a central government employee in a corruption case, the anti-corruption watchdog said it would not be silent on complaints against  officials, whether they belonged to State or central government, and asserted that it was the ACB which received the complaint against CBIT official first. 

Echoing a similar sentiment, the State Home department principal secretary, whose office was also dragged into the controversy, said that ACB was the only agency that dealt with corruption cases in the State and reiterated the government stand that the CBI itself shared information about the complainant in the case and requested swift action.

AR Anuradha, Principal Secretary, AP

With the trapping of superintendent of Central GST Range Office, Machilipatnam, Mukku Kali Ramaneswar, on Friday becoming controversial, ACB Director General (DG) RP Thakur and Principal Secretary, Home, AR Anuradha, separately, defended the act of the ACB and said it was in accordance with the policy of the State government, which had recently withdrawn General Consent to the CBI barring it from operating in AP.

Speaking to reporters, ACB DG Thakur said, “we won’t sit and watch if there are complaints of corrupt against officials and all public servants in the State, whether they belong to State or central government, fall under the jurisdiction of ACB.”

“How can an anti-corruption agency sit silent when it receives complaints of graft against State or Central officials.” Thakur wondered as to why the CBI issued a release blaming the State anti-corruption agency for reacting to a complaint lodged against a corrupt officer. He maintained that the complainant, K Lokesh Babu, approached the ACB well before knocking the doors of the CBI.

“The DSP, ACB received two missed calls from the complainant on November 22. Later, the DSP returned the call around 7.15 pm the same day to the complainant, who requested for action against Ramaneswar for demanding ` one lakh as bribe. The DSP asked Lokesh to come along with the voice record of the official demanding bribe,’’ Thakur said.

Lokesh met the DSP personally at the latter’s office along with the voice record (recorded on November 23). “The DSP, however, was busy preparing to lay a trap for an assistant engineer (AE) of the housing department of Mandavalli in Krishna district and asked Lokesh Babu to come after two days,’’ Thakur said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau AR Anuradha Andhra Pradesh corruption cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp