Five, including one-year-old baby, killed in car-lorry collision in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A five-member family died in a road accident at Mamandoor forest area near Renigunta. The family were on their way back from the airport after picking up Ganagadhar, one of the family members, who landed in India from a middle east late last night.

The incident occurred at around 2.20 a.m. when the car collided with a fully loaded lorry. Those killed in the accident were - Vijayamma (30) wife of Ganagadhar, Prasanna Kumar (32) his brother, Mariyamma (25) wife of Prasanna and their son Prajwal Kumar.

The bodies have been handed over to their family members after the autopsy. "The lorry driver is absconding, we have registered a case and the investigation is on," said Renigunta Police.