KTR flayed for saying TRS chief wants to finish off N Chandrababu Naidu politically

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana former minister KT Rama Rao’s statement that the party chief and Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not hesitate to see the political end of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu by interfering in politics of Andhra Pradesh, was criticised by TDP leaders.

“Is the Telangana Rashra Samiti (TRS) having any agenda for Andhra Pradesh? How can they come and campaign in the State without having any cadre. This shows the low-level politics being adopted by the TRS leadership,’’ Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu said. Speaking to TNIE, he said unlike the TRS, the TDP has a responsibility towards Telangana. “We are having enough cadre (in both States) and representation in both the Assembly and the Corporation and a vision on development of Telangana.

He said, “The TRS, hand in glove with the BJP, has failed to safeguard the interests of Telangana. When we moved a No Trust Motion against the Centre in Lok Sabha as it failed to implement the AP State Reorganisation Act, the TRS leaders obstructed the proceedings of the House. Implementation of the Act means it is also applicable to settle issues relating to Telangana along with Andhra Pradesh.

But the TRS preferred to disrupt the proceedings, he said, alleging that it exposed the nexus between the BJP and TRS. TDP senior leader and APSRTC chairperson Varla Ramaiah felt that after floating TRS for achieving Telangana statehood, the pink party was supposed to shut shop immediately after realising the demand. But it is meaningless for the TRS leaders to announce that they will come to Andhra Pradesh. TDP means a party that belongs to all Telugus, but TRS means it is a party limiting to Telangana, he said.