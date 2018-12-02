Naidu campaign in Telangana: KTR threatens tit for tat

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making clear his displeasure with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for “interfering in Telangana’s affairs” and campaigning across the State for Congress-led Praja Kutami ahead of the Assembly polls, TRS leader KT Rama Rao said his party too would meddle in Andhra Pradesh politics.The caretaker minister was speaking during Mana Hyderabad - Mana Andari Hyderabad programme at Barath Nagar. “We don’t want to trouble anyone, but as elders say, be prepared to get stung if you poke your finger in an anthill.

Naidu has poked his nose in our business. We’ll do so in Andhra to eliminate him from politics... Naidu is riding on the back of money, power and the media. There is a saying here that if a tall man hits a short man, then he will have God’s wrath to deal with,” Rama Rao warned. He went on to say that Congress president Rahul Gandhi distributes seats and Naidu distributes notes, “But you have the weapon to send them packing: Your vote,” Rama Rao said.

Interestingly, the TRS scion was all praise for Jana Sena boss Pawan Kalyan and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, triggering speculation that either or both parties may in the near future join the Federal Front — the anti-BJP, anti-Congress alliance TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is putting together.

Addressing the crowd including, a sizeable number of Seemandhra settlers, he said: “Peddalu (elder) Pawan Kalyan too complimented Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s development works,” Rama Rao said and added that his party was working for the progress of all communities without discriminating on the basis of religion or caste.

He also condemned the attack on Jagan at Visakhapatnam Airport. Recalling Nandamuri Harikrishna’s death in a road accident he said, “His body was brought from Nalgonda to Hyderabad. His funeral was conducted with State honours.

‘Wanted to give `100 cr for Amaravati’

TRS leader KT Rama Rao said the acting CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had planned to give `100 crore for building Andhra’s new capital Amaravati. When he rang up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s secretary, he was told that the Centre was donating just “mud and a pot of water”. “The CM dropped the plan on hearing this,” Rama Rao said.

CEO to pull up Telugu news channel for anti-Naidu remarks

Hyderabad: TDP leaders on Saturday met TS Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar and submitted a representation to him demanding stringent action against a Telugu news channel owned by caretaker CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family for insulting TDP president and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu by terming him ‘Telangana Drohi’.

TDP Telangana legal cell president Gandham Gurumurthy and secretary,Ajmeera Raja Nayak informed the CEO that the news channel had telecast an hour-long programme for two days attacking Naidu and used abusive language against him. Gurumurthy said CEO Rajat Kumar had said he would seek a reply from the channel and initiate action against channel heads if they were found guilty. The TDP will file a case against the TRS mouthpiece.