College student commits suicide in Delhi after lecturer allegedly demands money to pass him

In the suicide note, which he sent to his father through WhatsApp on November 30, said that he was committing suicide unable to bear the mental torture from his lecturer.

Published: 03rd December 2018 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nalli Hemanth Kumar (19) from Visakhapatnam, studying first-year Fire Engineering course in Nagpur based National Fire Safety College committed suicide by jumping before a train in Delhi after his lecturer allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 per semester to pass him in the practicals.

The incident happened on Sunday and came to light after his family was informed of the incident by the college authorities. His uncle Prasad rushed to Delhi for getting the body back. Hemanth Kumar was a native of Maddi village in Padmanabham mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

In the suicide note, which he sent to his father through WhatsApp on November 30, said that he was committing suicide unable to bear the mental torture from his lecturer RK Vidatha (engineering graphics). He wrote that to have him pass the practical exams, he demanded Rs 35,000 (Rs 5,000 each for a semester). “I begged him, but he threatened me that if I was not able to arrange Rs 5000 for the semester, he will detain me in the external exams. I decided to kill myself,” he wrote.

When the worried parents rushed to the college, they were informed that Hemanth left the college on November 30 and his whereabouts were not known. Later, the parents received the call informing of Hemanth committing suicide in Delhi.

 

TAGS
Nalli Hemanth Kumar college student suicide vijayawada Vijayawada student suicide

