Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kerala all set to replicate Araku coffee

Further, the minister’s team visited the Nandi Foundation, the NGO, in the afternoon at Hattaguda and NF representative David gave a comprehensive power point presentation on the livelihood of people.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Kerala Finance and Coir minister TM Thomas Isaac along with his team visited coffee plantations at Araku Valley on Sunday. They visited the Getuvalasa village coffee plantation and interacted with coffee farmers. They enquired about the farmers’ income from coffee and pepper and their children’s education, average land holding of tribal farmers in agency area and other particulars.

Further, the minister’s team visited the Nandi Foundation, the NGO, in the afternoon at Hattaguda and NF representative David gave a comprehensive power point presentation on the livelihood of people in Araku and the impact of Integrated Coffee Project. Later the Kerala  team visited the newly established Eco-pulping Unit.   

On the occasion, the Kerala minister addressed the coffee farmers and told them that in Kerala, most of the coffee farmers were big farmers having more than 100 acres of land. They don’t do pulping. They simply harvest the coffee, dry it to prepare cherry coffee, which does not have good quality, hence fetches less price in the market. Whereas Araku Valley farmers are small farmers and do pulping and make parchment coffee of high quality, which fetches high price, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TM Thomas Isaac coffee plantations Araku Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp