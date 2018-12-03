Kin of fishermen seek YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's intervention

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Family members of fishermen who were captured by the Pakistan Coast Guard in Arabian Sea met Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday. About 17 people from the fishing villages, including women, met the Opposition leader near Tokavalasa cross in Rajam segment and urged him to pressure the centre into taking measures for early release of their breadwinners.

While taking an 8.2 km walkathon, Jagan assured them that he would make all possible efforts to bring them back to the country. Moogi Gurumurthy, the Sea Coast Fishermen Union district general secretary, MPTC Sairamulu and 15 others met him and poured out their woes. Jagan’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra began at Ungaradametta of Rajam assembly segment and covered Kummara Agraharam, Lingalavalasa cross, Reddypeta cross, Tokavalasa cross, Chinna Sirlam, Lachannavalasa cross, Lacharayapuram and Burada villages. People of Ambakandi in Regidi mandal met Jagan and said that several villagers had been suffering from kidney diseases for the past few years and asked him to bring the issue to the government’s notice.

Similarly, several riverside villagers complained about illegal sand mining and sought his help in stopping it. Jagan spent a few minutes with the brick kiln workers at Lacharayapuram village during his walkathon. Farmers of Buditipeta met Jagan and said that irrigation water was not reaching their fields. Several other people met Jagan and shared their grievances with him.

