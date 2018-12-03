Man kills 3-year-old son in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A three-year old boy, who went ‘missing’ from his house in Prakasam district three days ago, was reportedly killed by his father.Sk Khadar Vali on Sunday night confessed to his crime during investigation and said that he dumped the child’s body in a quarry near Chimakurthy, the police said, adding that he killed his son as he was suspicious of his wife’s fidelity.Police teams rushed to the spot and began search operation to recover the body. Khadar Vali and his family resided at Ellaiah Nagar in Chimakurthy mandal headquarters.