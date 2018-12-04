Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Address civic issues immediately’ 

Officials were directed to prioritise supplying of drinking water and address sanitation-related problems immediately.

Published: 04th December 2018 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar directed officials concerned to resolve problems citizens were facing in the municipality.He looked into the complaints filed by people during ‘Mee Kosam’ programme, held on GMC office premises on Monday.

Officials were directed to prioritise supplying of drinking water and address sanitation-related problems immediately. Action will be taken against those who neglect people’s issues, he said, adding that the Guntur Municpal Corporation was receiving many complaints regarding pensions, unauthorised buildings, illegal construction over drains and roads etc. He directed the officials to verify applications of pensioners, identify those who were eligible for it.

Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner

