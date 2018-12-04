Modi attacks KCR, says TS achieved little in 5 years

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday subjected the huge number of people who had turned up for his address at LB Stadium here to a “then and now” exercise to establish how he had transformed India for the better and stressed on how Telangana, “which was born with myriad opportunities, has achieved so little in five years.” Branding all parties in the fray — Congress, TRS, TDP, and AIMIM — as dynastic, family-governed and a threat to democracy, Modi, in his 43-minute-long speech in Hindi launched a scathing attack on caretaker CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“KCR is stealing your rights to keep the chief minister’s chair,” he claimed. “Of the five parties contesting the polls, only the BJP is being run democratically,” he added. “From where did KCR start his political journey? Wasn’t it in the Youth Congress? He got his apprenticeship from the Congress and later the TDP. How can he be any better than his masters? The TRS and the Congress have a backdoor agreement to cut Modi’s vote share,” he alleged and called Rao’s proposal for 12 per cent quota to Muslims anti-constitutional.

“Why was a separate Telangana created? Why did the people of the region wage a battle for the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh? Wasn’t it for the bright future of Telangana? The State does not belong to any party,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister called the TRS the B Team of the Congress and recalled that during the recent Karnataka polls, the Congress had termed the JDS the B Team of BJP, but eventually the two parties formed a coalition. He waxed eloquent on the success of PM Awas Yojna scheme and Ayushman Bharat that provide houses to the poor before highlighting that Telangana was a State of great potential. “But certain people and their inefficient leadership have crushed the aspirations of the people.

Five years have been wasted, don’t allow the future to be wasted. We have transformed India and we will transform Telangana. You will have full authority over me,” Modi appealed to the people and urged them to vote for the BJP.