Transport department introduces fines to arrest noise pollution in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a bid to curb noise pollution, officials of the Transport Department have taken a firm stance on installation of horns in autorickshaws and other private vehicles used for public transport plying on Guntur roads. Owners of such vehicles have been instructed to retain stock horns installed by automobile manufacturers and warned of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 fine if they violated this norm.

Also, autorickshaws and taxis carrying passengers more than their seating capacity are a common scene.

To put an end to this, the department has started special drives. From January to November, 3,745 cases, of which 1,759 involved autorickshaws, were booked and Rs 5.16 crore was collected as fines. Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Rajaratnam said the department had seized these vehicles and cancelled driving licences of violators.