‘Akira BG-II seeds can withstand pests’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tulasi Seeds distributors and staff on Tuesday told farmers that Akira BG-II cotton seeds would be able to withstand heavy rains and scale down the pest attack on the crop. It will give good yield withstanding the pink bollworm attack.

Demonstrating the effectiveness of the seeds at Essapalem in Narasaraopet mandal, the distributors said the prospects of the crop using this variety of seeds are very good. In all, 600 farmers from 36 mandals and agriculture officer Subba Reddy took part in the demonstration of the seeds in the land owned by Kanakanchi Sambasiva Rao.