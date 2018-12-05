Home States Andhra Pradesh

Battle against Centre not to gain political mileage, says Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that his battle against Narendra Modi-led Centre is to protect the interests of the State and not to gain political mileage.  

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participating in Jnanabheri at Yogi Vemana University Kadapa on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

KADAPA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that his battle against Narendra Modi-led Centre is to protect the interests of the State and not to gain political mileage.  

Addressing Jnanabheri programme here on Tuesday, he alleged that the Centre was not taking any step for implementing the provisions of the State Reorganisation Act. “The Centre did not respond to my pleas though I have visited New Delhi 29 times for the same,” he said.  

“Since the BJP-led Centre is acting in a vindictive manner towards AP, I have joined hands with the Congress,” he claimed.He also accused the Centre of acting against the interests of the State in Polavaram project issue. “The Supreme Court ordered public hearings in submergence areas. When the Centre did not implement the court’s order, the State government came forward to conduct public hearing with its money. Later, the Odissa and Chattisgarh governments agreed to conduct public hearing for resolving the issue,” he explained.

He said that he would lay foundation stone for the Kadapa steel factory on December 27.  “All basic infrastructure is available in the district for setting up the steel factory, but the Centre did not come forward to establish the same. MP CM Ramesh and MLC B Tech Ravi had embarked on a fast-unto-death, demanding establishment of the steel factory. Keeping this in view, the Centre asked Income Tax officials to conduct raids on CM Ramesh offices,” he alleged. “We welcome if I-T officials conduct raids on corrupt people, but they are acting at the behest of BJP  bosses,” he alleged.   

Earlier, the CM unveiled plaques for various development works worth `115.56 crore, including construction of Polytechnic college in Jammalmadugu at a cost of `6.19 crore and hostel to the polytechnic college in Proddator at a cost of `1 crore and  seven development works in YVU at a cost of `45.59 crore.

