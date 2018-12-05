Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 20 cr assets unearthed in ACB raid on AMVI

The AMVI was in possession of a number of immovable properties such as lands, residential plots, houses, gold jewellery and cash, all worth Rs 20 crore.

Published: 05th December 2018 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kothapalli Ravi Kumar

Kothapalli Ravi Kumar

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raids on an assistant motor vehicle inspector of transport department unearthed disproportionate assets worth nearly Rs 20 crore as per market value. The raids were conducted on Kothapalli Ravi Kumar, who joined as a constable in the transport department and rose the position of AMVI four years back. At present, he is working at the office of the Deputy Transport Commissioner- Vizianagaram and residing at Sriharipuram (near Coramandel Gate) Gajuwaka- Visakhapatnam.  

Following allegations that the AMVI was in possession of huge disproportionate assets, sleuths of ACB, led by the ACB DCP, Visakhapatnam, conducted simultaneous raids at his residence as well as those of his family members at Sriharipuram, Gajuwaka, Kurmanna Palem, TSN Colony and Isukathota of Visakhapatnama, Vizianagaram and Secunderabad in Telangana.

Speaking to media, ACB DSP Ramakrishna Prasad said they found that the AMVI was in possession of a number of immovable properties such as lands, residential plots, houses, gold jewellery and cash, all worth Rs 20 crore.

Ravi Kumar was arrested and a case was registered against him. Later, ACB officials produced him before the special court for SPE & ACB Cases here. He was sent to judicial remand.

Immovable assets:
1040 sft flat (No 101) at BGM Patrudu Residency  Ajantha Colony, Malkapuram.
Three house sites admeasuring 60 sq.yds each at Venkateswara Nagar, Maharanipeta, in his wife’s name
One under construction (G+1 ) building in 1801 sq.yds at Venkateswara Nagar, Maharanipeta and another G+1 building in 124 sq.yds at Srikanth Nagar, Arilova.
0.62 cents dry land at Jakeer village of Vepada mandal of Vizianagaram district and 0.17 1/2 cents land at Chowdupalli, Atchutapuram mandal

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ACB raid transport department official Visakhapatnam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp