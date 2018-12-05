Rs 20 cr assets unearthed in ACB raid on AMVI

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raids on an assistant motor vehicle inspector of transport department unearthed disproportionate assets worth nearly Rs 20 crore as per market value. The raids were conducted on Kothapalli Ravi Kumar, who joined as a constable in the transport department and rose the position of AMVI four years back. At present, he is working at the office of the Deputy Transport Commissioner- Vizianagaram and residing at Sriharipuram (near Coramandel Gate) Gajuwaka- Visakhapatnam.

Following allegations that the AMVI was in possession of huge disproportionate assets, sleuths of ACB, led by the ACB DCP, Visakhapatnam, conducted simultaneous raids at his residence as well as those of his family members at Sriharipuram, Gajuwaka, Kurmanna Palem, TSN Colony and Isukathota of Visakhapatnama, Vizianagaram and Secunderabad in Telangana.

Speaking to media, ACB DSP Ramakrishna Prasad said they found that the AMVI was in possession of a number of immovable properties such as lands, residential plots, houses, gold jewellery and cash, all worth Rs 20 crore.

Ravi Kumar was arrested and a case was registered against him. Later, ACB officials produced him before the special court for SPE & ACB Cases here. He was sent to judicial remand.

Immovable assets:

1040 sft flat (No 101) at BGM Patrudu Residency Ajantha Colony, Malkapuram.

Three house sites admeasuring 60 sq.yds each at Venkateswara Nagar, Maharanipeta, in his wife’s name

One under construction (G+1 ) building in 1801 sq.yds at Venkateswara Nagar, Maharanipeta and another G+1 building in 124 sq.yds at Srikanth Nagar, Arilova.

0.62 cents dry land at Jakeer village of Vepada mandal of Vizianagaram district and 0.17 1/2 cents land at Chowdupalli, Atchutapuram mandal