99 per cent voters in Guntur's Sattenapalli constituency are genuine: Chief Electoral Officer

Guntur Joint Collector A Md Imtiyaz was also present during the inquiry.

Published: 06th December 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

AP Chief Electoral Officer RP Sisodia with his team conducting an inquiry into the claim of bogus voters at Brhugubanda and Ganapavaram | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After YSRC spokesperson Ambati Rambabu alleged presence of fake voters in Sattenapalli constituency of Guntur, a team of the Election Commission (EC), led by State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) RP Sisodia, initiated a probe into it on Wednesday.

An inquiry was conducted at Bhrugubanda and Ganapavaram areas of the constituency from where complaints of fake electors were received. The team verified voters’ list at 107, 108 and 109 polling stations in Brhugubanda, 150, 151 and 152 in Ganapavaram, and 31 and 32 in Sattenapalli town.

Addressing a press conference at Sattenapalli, the CEO said 99 per cent of voters were found to be genuine and instructed the official to clear issues related to the remaining without any delay. Stating that the assembly constituency had a total of 2,22,290 voters, which increased by 8,223 since the last elections, he said this figure would further increase due to registration of new voters.

“In some cases, the lists did not have photos of the electors, while in others there was an issue with their addresses.” The district has a total of 35,56,455 registered voters, he said and added a final voters’ list would be prepared after thorough verification before January 4.

The YSRC spokesperson had earlier lodged a complaint with the EC claiming the presence of a large number of bogus voters in Sattenapalli. A PIL filed in the High Court alleged there were over 52 lakh bogus voters in the State. “There might be over 25 lakh suspicious voters.

As such, the officials have verified 11,52,000 of them and are continuing verification of the remaining. More than 9 lakh voters are genuine,” he said.  Guntur Joint Collector A Md Imtiyaz was also present during the inquiry.

Guntur Sattenapalli

Comments

