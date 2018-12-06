Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet set to offer video streaming

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ways of media and the means of content consumption across the globe are witnessing a significant change. From the traditional television, consumers are shifting to a more personalised viewing experience, thanks to the Over-The-Top (OTT) service providers making strong inroads into the digital space.

To leverage this, the Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Ltd (APSFL), which offers triple play services like telephone, television and internet, has planned to tie up with various OTT platforms.

“We are in talks with around 12 video streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Sun NXT, Gaana and Sony. We are yet to decide whether the OTT services will be bundled with the existing subscription tariff or there will be a separate tariff with some discount,” APSFL Managing Director AS Dinesh Kumar told TNIE.

For the uninitiated, the APSFL’s tariff ranges between Rs 149 and Rs 599 per month (excluding taxes), while the OTT service providers charge somewhere between Rs 49 and Rs 500 a month.

For the record, the APSFL has 5.6 lakh subscribers as of now and it has targeted to have 30.8 lakh connections by April 2019. By 2020, the government has targeted to increase the number of connections to 1.2 crore in the State. “We are likely to finalise the deals by January. Then, we will enter into MoU to offer the services,” the MD said.