Telugu essay writer Kolakaluri Enoch wins Sahitya Akademi Award

The Sahitya Akademi Award, which carries a memento, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, will be presented to Enoch in New Delhi on January 29.

Published: 06th December 2018 09:41 AM

VIJAYAWADA: Eminent writer Kolakaluri Enoch has been selected for the Sahitya Akademi Award 2018 in essay category in Telugu language. Sahitya Akademi announced its annual awards in 24 languages on Wednesday.

In Telugu language, Enoch was selected for the award for his ‘Vimarshini’, which is a collection of essays. He began his literary career with a short story ‘Uttaram’ in 1954. Enoch has so far written 180 poems, 180 stories, nine novels and 30 playlets, apart from literary criticism.

Enoch was born to Ramaiah and Veeramma at Vejendla of Guntur district on July 1, 1939. He graduated with BA (Hons) from Andhra University in 1959. During his college days, the writer received the first prize in short story, poetry and playlet categories in annual competitions for three consecutive years from 1957 to 1959. 

Subsequently, he did his PhD from Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati. Enoch, who started his career as a faculty member in Andhra University, served as the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara University.
Some of his literary works were translated into English and other languages. In recognition of his contribution to the Telugu literature, the writer was given Padma Shri in 2014. He also received many prestigious awards as a writer and teacher.

The celebrated writer also won Andhra Pradesh Sahitya Akademi Awards in 1986, 1988 and 1998 in different categories. The Sahitya Akademi Award, which carries a memento, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, will be presented to Enoch at a special ceremony to be held in New Delhi on January 29, 2019.

