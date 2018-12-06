Ponduru fine khadi workers seek Jagan Mohan Reddy's help

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Ponduru handmade khadi workers met YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy and sought his support for the development of renowned Ponduru fine khadi.

The Praja Sankalpa Yatra was on Wednesday resumed at Santavuriti village in the purview of Etchetla segment and covered several villages, including Davalapeta cross, Ananadapuram Agraharam, Vandrangi, Ponduru, Rapaka junction, Yerukalapeta, Krishnapuram and Reddypeta. Jagan walked about 9.5 km on Wednesday.

Several people met Jagan and shared their grievances with the Opposition Leader. Villagers of G Sigadam Mandal alleged that there was large-scale corruption in the Neeru Chettu programme. Unemployed youth said although over 25 industries were located in and around Ranasthalam Mandal, the local youth were not given any jobs.

Similarly, people of Basavalarevu said that though they were staging relay strikes, the government did not respond to their demand.