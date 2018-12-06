Home States Andhra Pradesh

Security beefed up in East Godavari agency ahead of Telengana assembly elections

In the light of the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, AP Police have intensified combing operations and security in East Godavari Agency.

Published: 06th December 2018 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image of police personnel for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In the light of the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, AP Police have intensified combing operations and security in East Godavari Agency. The move also comes at a time when Maoists are observing People’s Liberation Guerilla Army Week between December 2 and 8.

The intelligence wing of the police department has warned of Naxalite movement in the border areas of Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Telangana, it is learnt. It may be noted that 9 armed rebels were killed in gunfights with security forces in Sukma region in November.

In view of this, top police officials of the border districts of these 3 states met recently for discussions on security arrangements. According to reports, they have decided to further intensify joint operations. Last week, TS police arrested top Maoist leader Perunagaram Rupa alias Sujatha, who reportedly confessed that she was the wife of Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad. As such, police are keeping strong vigil to avoid any untoward incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
East Godavari Agency Telengana election Telengana Elections Telengana polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp