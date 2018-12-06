Security beefed up in East Godavari agency ahead of Telengana assembly elections

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In the light of the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, AP Police have intensified combing operations and security in East Godavari Agency. The move also comes at a time when Maoists are observing People’s Liberation Guerilla Army Week between December 2 and 8.

The intelligence wing of the police department has warned of Naxalite movement in the border areas of Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Telangana, it is learnt. It may be noted that 9 armed rebels were killed in gunfights with security forces in Sukma region in November.

In view of this, top police officials of the border districts of these 3 states met recently for discussions on security arrangements. According to reports, they have decided to further intensify joint operations. Last week, TS police arrested top Maoist leader Perunagaram Rupa alias Sujatha, who reportedly confessed that she was the wife of Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad. As such, police are keeping strong vigil to avoid any untoward incident.