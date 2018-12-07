Andhra Pradesh achieves 11.20% growth in first half of fiscal year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The growth rate of Andhra Pradesh in the second quarter of 2018-19 has stood at 11.15 per cent. The average growth rate of AP in the first half of 2018-19 is 11.20 per cent, while the all India average growth rate is 7.4 per cent.

Explaining the economic growth achieved by the State in the first half of the current fiscal at a media conference at his camp office here on Thursday evening, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh registered double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive year despite bifurcation odds, which is a record.

Though the Centre is not extending any ‘cooperation’, the Telugu Desam government has succeeded in effective implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes for the economic growth of the State, the Chief Minister said.

Describing the VIADUCT (Vision, Innovation, Accountability, Digitalisation, Uberisation, Convergence, Technology) concept as an effective means to achieve the desired results, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that AP will become number one State in the country in near future in economic growth. “We want to explore marine wealth and are in the process of identifying the reputed agencies in this regard. Not only oil and gas, there is abundant wealth in the sea. AP will grow more by tapping its abundant natural resources fully,’’ the Chief Minister said.