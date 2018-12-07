Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh achieves 11.20% growth in first half of fiscal year

CM N Chandrababu Naidu said that the state achieved a double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive year, without the Centre's support.

Published: 07th December 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The growth rate of Andhra Pradesh in the second quarter of 2018-19 has stood at 11.15 per cent. The average growth rate of AP in the first half of 2018-19 is 11.20 per cent, while the all India average growth rate is 7.4 per cent.

Explaining the economic growth achieved by the State in the first half of the current fiscal at a media conference at his camp office here on Thursday evening, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh registered double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive year despite bifurcation odds, which is a record. 

Though the Centre is not extending any ‘cooperation’, the Telugu Desam government has succeeded in effective implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes for the economic growth of the State, the Chief Minister said.

Describing the VIADUCT (Vision, Innovation, Accountability, Digitalisation, Uberisation, Convergence, Technology)  concept as an effective means to achieve the desired results, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that AP will become number one State in the country in near future in economic growth. “We want to explore marine wealth and are in the process of identifying the reputed agencies in this regard. Not only oil and gas, there is abundant wealth in the sea. AP will grow more by tapping its abundant natural resources fully,’’ the Chief Minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra growth N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp