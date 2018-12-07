Andhra Pradesh government inks MoU with Kia Motors to introduce e-vehicles across State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday entered into a MoU with Kia Motors on Future Eco-Mobility Partnership to introduce eco-friendly vehicles in all regions of the State.

APIIC managing director Babu A and Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kookhyun Shim signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex.

Describing the introduction of eco-friendly electric cars as a milestone in the history of the State, Naidu suggested a new approach to improve transport quality by introducing electric cars. He said the quality of life and quality of public transport system would also improve.

Naidu appealed to Kia Motors to introduce pollution-free transport system in Andhra Pradesh. He hoped that the first car would enter the market in January or February 2019 from its plant in Anantapur, Kia’s 15 production centre in the world. Rolling out a car within one-and-a-half years would be a record, he added.

Shim added as many as three lakh cars would be produced annually at the plant, set up with an investment of $1.1 billion.

Once charged, Kia electric car would run for four hours. The Kia unit would generate direct employment to 4,000 persons and indirect employment to another 7,000. With the entry of Kia, the face of Anantapur has been changed, Naidu observed.

The Chief Minister said a 2018 policy for automobile sector and electric mobile policy were already in place. Earlier, the Chief Minister along with Kookhyun Shim went on a ride in an electric car given by Kia Motors to the State government.

Kia Motors gave three Niro vehicles to the government. The cars include the new electric vehicle capable of travelling 455 km on a single charge by worldwide harmonised light vehicle test procedure combined test cycle, Niro Hybrid and Niro Plug-in Hybrid.

Japanese firm to set up `225-cr aluminium unit in Chittoor

The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan-based Daiki Aluminium Industry to establish a recycled aluminium manufacturing facility in the State with an investment of `225 crore. The Japanese company will set up an aluminium alloy unit with a capacity of 84,000 MT per year. The project will come up in Sri City of Chittoor district, which will generate 600 jobs.

The MoU was signed by APEDB chief executive officer J Krishna Kishore and Daiki Aluminium Industry Group president Takaaki Yamamoto. Initially, raw material will be imported from the United States, UK and major European countries and the automobile products will be exported to ASEAN countries and Japan.

