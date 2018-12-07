Patanjali Group to set up Rs 634-crore food park in AP's Vizianagaram district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Group will set up its mega food park in 172.84 acres at Chinnaraopalli village in Kothavalasa Mandal of Vizianagaram district with a total investment of Rs 634 crore. The Patanjali Food and Herbal Park is expected to provide employment to 33,400 people in Vizianagaram district.

Baba Ramdev called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday and thanked him for allocating 172.84 acres of land for the mega food park to be set up by Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL).

Agricultural produce such as rice, barley, maize, jowar, sesame, pomegranate, mango, chilli, onion, ginger, peas, potato, turmeric, pulses, black gram, red gram and papaya will be processed in the mega food park. It will have core processing facilities, including IQF freezer for fruits and vegetables, aseptic processing and pulping line, pre-cooling and ripening chambers, cold storage with blast freezer, dry grinding, grading and packing facility for spices and grains, dry warehouse and other infrastructure.

The anchor unit will be a juice extraction unit with a capacity of 1,500 MT per day, which has been proposed at an estimated investment of Rs 45.20 crore. Juice, biscuits, noodles, frozen vegetables and spices processing units are also likely to come up in the food park to benefit farmers of North Coastal Andhra.

The Chief Minister said that his government is promoting Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) in a big way. The government has proposed to take up micro-irrigation and horticulture in crores of acres of land to increase agricultural productivity in the State, he added.

