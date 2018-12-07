Sexagenarian murdered in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 65-year-old man was murdered by unidentified miscreants at Piduguralla in Guntur district on Thursday.

According to Sattenapalli DSP V Kalesha Vali Rao, Pola Sambasiva Rao was living alone in his house as his wife Venkata Lakshmi Saraswati went to USA to visit her son Venkateswarlu’s family. The couple has one son and three daughters.

The neighbours, who noticed blood stains in front of Sambasiva Rao’s house, informed the matter to Piduguralla police. Police suspect property dispute behind the murder.

The clues team collected evidence from the scene of crime. The body of Sambasiva Rao was shifted to Gurazala area hospital for postmortem.