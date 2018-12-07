Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sexagenarian murdered in Guntur

The victim was living alone as his wife had gone to USA to visit their son. 

Published: 07th December 2018 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 65-year-old man was murdered by unidentified miscreants at Piduguralla in Guntur district on Thursday.

According to Sattenapalli DSP V Kalesha Vali Rao, Pola Sambasiva Rao was living alone in his house as his wife Venkata Lakshmi Saraswati went to USA to visit her son Venkateswarlu’s family. The couple has one son and three daughters. 

The neighbours, who noticed blood stains in front of Sambasiva Rao’s house, informed the matter to Piduguralla police. Police suspect property dispute behind the murder. 

The clues team collected evidence from the scene of crime. The body of Sambasiva Rao was shifted to Gurazala area hospital for postmortem. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur murder Guntur police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp