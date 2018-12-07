Home States Andhra Pradesh

Our government’s priority is welfare of poor: N Chandrababu Naidu

In an assets and wealth distribution programme in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said that his government always aims to make the poor enter the higher income group.

Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Fresh from his political rallies in the neighbouring State of Telangana, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, addressing the poor and Below Poverty Line (BPL) people, announced that he was happy to see them and distribution of assets was an opportunity to make the poor enter the higher income group. “We always think of the poor. We don’t stop with one scheme, but plan two or three schemes, including individual welfare schemes for every poor family to include youth and the aged,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chittoor district administration organised the assets and wealth distribution programme in Tirupati on Thursday. 

Addressing the public, the Chief Minister said that Thursday was Ambedkar’s death anniversary and he had paid his tributes to him, but stated that the country was lagging behind in following his ideals and realising his vision. “Former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao had launched several policies, but successive governments have failed to take them forward. The present Central government has a full majority but it is unable to concentrate in this area,” he stated.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said that Modi talked more worked less as PM, while he took up several development works and took the State to the first place in many works. “We are focusing on increasing greenery by 50% in the State,” he said. He also recalled other schemes such as LPG connections to every home. 

Stone laid for spiritual theme park in Tirumala

Tirupati: With the objective of transforming pilgrim city of Tirupati into a spiritual hub of India, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation-stone for Sri Venkateswara Spiritual Theme Park at the sprawling Avilala grounds on Thursday evening. At an estimated cost of Rs 181.13 crore, TTD plans to spend Rs 80.14 crore in the first phase which includes, internal fencing and a compound wall of  3.5 km, ticket counters and parking for 496 two-wheelers, 390 cars and  64 buses besides cycle tracks and walkers path etc.

