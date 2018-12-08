Jagan case: Attacker’s remand extended

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The judicial remand period of Janupalli Srinivasa Rao, the prime accused in attacking YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam International Airport in October, has been extended up to December 21.

The attacker was produced in the Visakhapatnam VII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate (formerly III MM) Court on Friday afternoon since his judicial remand period had lapsed.

After pursuing the merits and demerits of the case, the judge ordered extension of judicial remand of the accused by another 14 days.

Later, the police shifted the accused to the Adavivaram Central Prison amid tight security arrangements.