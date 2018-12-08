Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mehbooba Mufti may attend non-BJP meet on December 10  

The Chief Ministers of seven States and leaders of 10 national and regional parties will attend the meeting of non-BJP parties, he added.

Published: 08th December 2018 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Notwithstanding the exit poll results of the 5 States, including Telangana where the Congress and TDP together went for elections, Telugu  Desam supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have intensified his efforts to ensure the success of the proposed non-BJP parties meeting in New Delhi on December 10.

According to TDP sources, Naidu is planning to invite PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who sailed with the BJP till the collapse of her government, to the meeting.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior TDP leader said that the exit poll results of Assembly elections would not have any impact on the meeting of non-BJP parties. Though the Bahujan Samaj Party contested against the Congress in some States, BSP chief Mayawati is likely to attend the meeting in the larger interests of the nation as Naidu held talks with her recently on the need to defeat the BJP in the next general elections, the TDP leader said.

The Chief Ministers of seven States and leaders of 10 national and regional parties will attend the meeting of non-BJP parties, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Mehbooba Mufti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp