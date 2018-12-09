Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Motor Vehicles Act likely to be amended

Motor Vehicle Inspectors will inspect the vehicle/s involved in the road accident and hand over the same to the police. 

Published: 09th December 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To reduce road accident deaths, the State government has reportedly directed transport department and police to amend Andhra Pradesh Motor Vehicle Act, 1989 by including Section IPC 471 (A) in a bid to tighten the noose against vehicles that are involved in road accidents on a regular basis. 

According to the transport department, Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, at a recent meeting, has issued principal directions to police to register cases against the vehicles, involved in road mishaps resulting in injuries and deaths.

“Despite the combined efforts of the department and the police, road accident deaths continue to take place. In the recent District Collector’s conference, CM N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the road accidents rate. Dissatisfied with the initiatives taken by the department, Naidu suggested it should work in coordination with police and R&B officials to bring down the road accident death rate,” a transport official said.

