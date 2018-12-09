Home States Andhra Pradesh

ZBNF farmers must be trained in English: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

The Chief Minister also said that the government was planning to turn the farmers, who adopted ZBNF, into trainers to train the uninitiated of other States and abroad.

Published: 09th December 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

CM and other delegates at the 10-day ZBNF training programme in Guntur. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the world looking towards the State following Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) practiced by farmers, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the farmers must be coached in English language to impart ZBNF techniques to farmers of other States and countries. 

Naidu inaugurated the 10-day training programme organised by Rythu Sadhikara Sadassu on Bible Mission Grounds at Peda Kakani on Saturday. 

Addressing the farmers, the Chief Minister said the government was planning to turn the farmers, who adopted ZBNF, into trainers to train the uninitiated of other States and abroad. In this regard, they will be coached in the English language, he added. This apart, the government has also planned to promote tourism. 

He said the government has targeted 60 lakh farmers to cultivate two crore acres of land in the State by adopting ZBNF practices in 2019-2020. 

Quoting figures, Naidu said 40,656 farmers of 704 villages adopted ZBNF during 2016-17 and 1.63 lakh from 972 villages in 2017-18. Around 5.23 lakh farmers of 3,015 villages did the same so far in this fiscal year. 

He said that 87 per cent of farmers benefited under ZBNF and only 2 per cent suffered crop loss.

After adopting ZBNF, the farmers saved Rs 960 crore — usage of fertilisers and pesticides reduced by 5.21 lakh MT. Naidu said the farmers posted 11 per cent growth for the past four years despite deficit rains in the State. 

He said the Wipro Limited has sanctioned funds worth Rs 100 crore as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. Recently,  ITC Limited sanctioned Rs 150 crore.

Stating that the government gave a lecture on ZBNF at the UN, Naidu said India bagged the third best award for ZBNF in the innovations category in Paris.  

Subhash Palekar, an organiser, said that as chemical farming proved is harmful to one’s health and organic farming creates global warming, the farmers will do well to follow ‘Subhash Palekar Prakruthi Krishi’. 

Agriculture Minister S Chandramohan Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao, Social Welfare Minister N Anand Babu, Advisor to State government T Vijaya Kumar, Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, District Collector K Sasidhar and over 9,000 farmers also took part. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp