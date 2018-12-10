Cockfight organised during Palnati Utsavalu

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thousands of people came to witness Kodi Pooru (cockfight), organised on the fourth day of Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu at Karampudi on Sunday.

Published: 10th December 2018

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Thousands of people came to witness Kodi Pooru (cockfight), organised on the fourth day of Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu at Karampudi on Sunday.YSRC MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and TDP Macherla constituency in-charge Kommareddy Chalama Reddy launched the cockfight.

On the occasion, the priest presented Kankanams to Acharavantulu, Kommarajus, Pothurajus and Kannamma veeras, who belong to the creed of Palnadu warriors.They also carried the weapons used by warriors during Palnati Yudham in the village after performing pooja in the temple.

The YSRC MLA said former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had sanctioned funds to organise the festival as a state festival — Palnadu Utasavalu.He said that he had submitted several representations to sanction funds for construction of a community hall at Karampudi where descendants of Palnadu warriors, who came from across the State, could stay.  Karampudi Tahsildar Sk Ghose Bude Saheb and Sub-Inspector M Murali said the people cooperated with the officials to make the festival a grand success. Palnati Yuddham is an important milestone in the history of the State.

