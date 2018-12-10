Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five injured as speeding car rams into shop in Gudur

At least five people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy, after a speeding car rammed into a shop, which was situated beside Hospital Road in Gudur of Nellore district.

Published: 10th December 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: At least five people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy, after a speeding car rammed into a shop, which was situated beside Hospital Road in Gudur of Nellore district.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the driver behind the wheel lost control of the vehicle and rammed into Deepa Hot Chips shop, where the hot boiling oil kept outside the shop spilled on the passers-by.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver, who was suspected to be a young woman, allegedly drove the car rashly and rammed into the shop. While the car hit the shop, the hot boiling oil kept outside the shop spilt on a lady in her 30s identified as P Maniamma and her son P Yugandhar, who were waiting beside the shop to board a bus.

Another passer-by, identified as B Amaravati also suffered injuries when the hot boiling oil spilt on her. Two workers of Deepa Hot Chips, identified as Vijay and P Lakshmi Narayana were also injured severely.
Meanwhile, the driver, who was suspected to be a woman, escaped from the accident spot before the police arrived here.

Police shifted the injured to a local hospital and Maniamma, who suffered serious injuries, was later shifted to a private hospital in Nellore. Her condition was said to be critical.One Town Police registered a case and launched a search operation to nab the driver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp