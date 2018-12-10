Five injured as speeding car rams into shop in Gudur

By Express News Service

NELLORE: At least five people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy, after a speeding car rammed into a shop, which was situated beside Hospital Road in Gudur of Nellore district.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the driver behind the wheel lost control of the vehicle and rammed into Deepa Hot Chips shop, where the hot boiling oil kept outside the shop spilled on the passers-by.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver, who was suspected to be a young woman, allegedly drove the car rashly and rammed into the shop. While the car hit the shop, the hot boiling oil kept outside the shop spilt on a lady in her 30s identified as P Maniamma and her son P Yugandhar, who were waiting beside the shop to board a bus.

Another passer-by, identified as B Amaravati also suffered injuries when the hot boiling oil spilt on her. Two workers of Deepa Hot Chips, identified as Vijay and P Lakshmi Narayana were also injured severely.

Meanwhile, the driver, who was suspected to be a woman, escaped from the accident spot before the police arrived here.

Police shifted the injured to a local hospital and Maniamma, who suffered serious injuries, was later shifted to a private hospital in Nellore. Her condition was said to be critical.One Town Police registered a case and launched a search operation to nab the driver.