Andhra Pradesh: Senior citizen denied pension as his Aadhaar erroneously linked to 'dead person'

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a shocking case of official apathy, a 68-year-old man has been running from pillar to post for the past four months to get his pension in East Godavari district. What is more shocking is that when he went to find out why is he not getting his monthly pension from the officials, it came to light that his Aadhaar number was linked to that of a person, who is already dead. Hence, his old age pension has been stopped.

When he approached the Collectorate to get justice during Prajavani held on Monday, the sexaganarian was not even allowed to meet the District Collector. This is the sorry tale of Tanaku Ramaiah, a native of Illapali village in Biccavolu mandal.

The pensioner, who is hearing impaired, was unable to find any work for his survival. Ramaiah is living with his 64-year-old wife Ammanna, after their three children — Satyavathi, Sattibabu and Srinu — got married and started living separately with their respective families. With no other source of income, the aged couple is totally dependent on pension for their survival.

Ramaiah has been getting the old age pension since 2013. Being an illiterate, he is not aware of rules of the pension scheme. On being advised by his neighbours, he went to the MPDO’s office to know why is he not getting his old age pension from July. However, he had to make several rounds of the MPDO’s office to meet the official concerned.

DRDA to correct error Aadhaar error will be rectified in two working days. After that, Tanaku Ramaiah of Illapali village, will get his monthly pension as usual, said a DRDA official

Finally, he was able to meet the official concerned, only to receive the shock of his life.

He was told that his name was in the list of deceased pensioners, so payment of the social welfare benefit was stopped. When he met MPDO P Vijaya Bhaskar to get the issue resolved, it was found that Ramaiah’s Aadhaar number (310664325902) was linked to that of deceased person.

The MPDO sent a report to the DRDA office in Kakinada last month seeking rectification of the error. When there was no response from the officials even after one month, Ramaiah along with his wife, visited the Collectorate to meet District Collector Karthikeya Mishra during Prajavani.

They were asked by DRDA Assistant Project Officer N Someswara Rao to contact him after two days. Ramaiah and his wife who are ignorant of the process involved as written petitions need to be submitted at the Grievance Cell, tried to meet the Collector only to be obstructed by the staff.The disheartened couple returned home. When contacted by TNIE, Someswara Rao said that Ramaiah’s Aadhaar number was by mistake linked to that of a person who is already dead, during enrolment of an insurance scheme.

It will take two working days to rectify the error as it has to be done using DRDA software and once it is rectified, Ramaiah will be paid his monthly pension as usual. Having learnt about the plight of the old couple, Collector Karthikeya Mishra said he would look into the issue and initiate action against the officials responsible for the error.