Poll fever to continue for 7 more months

Published: 11th December 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

An election officer put an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the state Assembly elections in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The announcement of the Assembly election results on Tuesday will not end the poll fever in the State. The election fever will continue for another seven months, as the State will witness a series of elections. 

Immediately after the Assembly election results are announced, the State government is all set to conduct the polls to Panchayat Raj bodies. The High Court accorded green signal for the conduct of Panchayat Raj elections on Monday.

“The election fever will continue in the State. The Panchayat Raj elections have to be conducted immediately after the formation of the State government,” a minister in the State Cabinet told TNIE. Once the State Election Commission begings its exercise, it will take at least one month time to complete the poll process for the Panchayat elections. 

