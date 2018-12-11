Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two Sindhughosh-class subs to be reinducted by 2019-20

He said that the reinduction of the two Sindhu class submarines would further strengthen operational capability of Indian Navy.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Two Sindhughosh-class submarines, Sindhukesari and Sindhuraj, which are currently undergoing mid-life refit and life extension in Russia will be ready for reinduction by 2019-20, Rear Admiral DK Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, said here on Monday.Addressing a joint media briefing on Indra Navy 18, along with Rear Admiral Mikhailov Edward Evgenievich, Chief of the HQ of Submarine Forces Pacific Fleet of Russian Federation Navy, Rear Admiral Tripathi said that the first submarine would be ready for reinduction in 2019 and the second one by 2020.

He said that the reinduction of the two Sindhu class submarines would further strengthen operational capability of Indian Navy. He said that the two submarines would be combat capable for at least next 10 years.He said that on safety and security of maritime commons both Indian and Russian navies were working in close coordination for several years. He said that an agreement was signed recently to build four ‘Project 1135.6’ frigates, with technology transfer from Russia. While two frigates would be built in Russia the other two would be built by the GSL.

He said that the Indira Navy exercise was spread over eight days and would be held in two phases. The harbour phase was being held at Visakhapatnam between December 9 and 12 and would encompass planning conferences, professional interactions, cultural visits, sports fixtures and formal calls between flag officers/ senior officers of participating navies. The sea phase would be conducted from December 13 to 16 in the Bay of Bengal. The thrust of exercises at sea would .

Russian Navy official calls on ENC chief
Visakhapatnam: Rear Admiral Mikhailov Edward Evgenievich, Chief of the HQ of Submarine Forces Pacific Fleet of Russian Federation Navy, called on Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, FOC-in-C, on Monday and held discussions on issues of mutual interest. Russian naval personnel visited INS Shakti and Indian naval personnel visited Russian ship Boris Butoma as part of cross visits. Both the personnel participated in friendly sports matches on the occasion.

Indira Navy exercise 2018 
The exercises are spread over eight days and are held in two phases
The harbour phase is being held at Visakhapatnam between December 9 and 12
This phase encompasses planning conferences, professional interactions, cultural visits, sports fixtures and formal calls between flag officers/ senior officers of participating navies
The sea phase will be conducted from December 13 to 16 in the Bay of Bengal
The exercises at sea will focus on anti-submarine warfare (ASW), air-defence drills, surface firings, visit board search and seizure (VBSS) operations and tactical procedures

