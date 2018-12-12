Home States Andhra Pradesh

Even animals do not eat such unhygienic food, says Hyderabad High Court

After perusing the report, the bench pulled up the State government on implementation of midday meal scheme.

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the authorities concerned of the State government for failing to provide nutritious, hygienic and quality food to children under the midday meal scheme, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Prakasam district collector to submit a comprehensive report on the implementation of the scheme in the district. 

“Even animals do not eat such unhygienic food. Corruption is taking place in the implementation of midday meal scheme. The contractors are being benefited at the cost of children’s health. Providing rotten and perished eggs to children will push the later into danger zone. Providing unhygienic food to children is nothing but violation of human and fundamental rights. Lack of monitoring is the main cause for improper implementation of the scheme,” the bench remarked.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order while hearing a PIL based on a letter addressed to the High Court by the parents of children of Ramaiahpatnam mandal parishad school in Prakasam district complaining that the food cooked at a far-off place is being carried in sub-standard vehicles to different centres located in remote areas of three different mandals in the district. 

K Nagavenu and 10 other parents, in their letter, stated that the food items are prepared mostly with the rotten vegetables purchased at a throw away price. Rotten and perished eggs are supplied at a cost of `6 per egg, whereas an egg in the open market is available between `2.5 and `2.8. The students are suffering from illness due to supply of unhealthy and unhygienic food which is prepared much early in the morning. They alleged that the public money is being misused by the corrupt and irresponsible officers, contractors and politicians under the midday meal scheme and urged the court to issue directions to the respondent authorities to take steps for providing fresh, nutritious, quality and hygienic food to the students as per the guidelines issued by the government under the midday meal programme. 

Pursuant to earlier direction by the court, the District Legal Services Committee secretary submitted a report on the implementation of the scheme in the district to the court on Tuesday. After perusing the report, the bench pulled up the State government on implementation of midday meal scheme.

