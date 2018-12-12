Home States Andhra Pradesh

KCR to ‘interfere’ in AP as ‘return gift’ to Naidu  

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday declared that he would go to Andhra Pradesh and ‘interfere’ in AP politics.

Published: 12th December 2018 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

elangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Express file photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday declared that he would go to Andhra Pradesh and ‘interfere’ in AP politics. “I will definitely go to Vijayawada, why not?” Rao said, at a media conference at Telangana Bhavan. 

Asked about AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu campaigning in Telangana, Rao said, “Naidu campaigned here with an aim to see that Telugu people in both the States live happily. Does not KCR have similar feeling? I too certainly wish the welfare of Telugus in both the States. When somebody presented a birthday gift to you, you will present a gift in return.

As Naidu campaigned here, I too react in a similar fashion. If I did not present a gift to Naidu, you may think that Telangana has no culture to reciprocate. Naidu will see what impact my campaign in AP is going to pay to him. There is video footage of Naidu what he said about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past. Naidu has biliousness (paithiyam). I will not keep quiet, I will go to Vijayawada and explain the same to AP people,” Rao declared.  Asked whether the TRS would contest in Andhra Pradesh, Rao shot back, “I will think over it.” 

“We have received umpteen SMSes and WhatsApp messages from AP hailing our victory in the Assembly polls,” the TRS chief said.

cm extends wishes to KCR 

TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday congratulated TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for winning Telangana Assembly elections. He said that the TDP will respect the people’s verdict in Telangana and extended his wishes to all the newly elected legislators in 
all the five States

TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao N Chandrababu Naidu

